Left Menu

Biel Chess festival: Indian GM Nihal Sarin takes second spot in rapid event

In the seventh and final round, Keymer pulled off an upset over the American veteran.The eight players will also participate in the Classical event being held as part of the Grandmaster Triathlon beginning on Tuesday. The Blitz section will be held on July 31.Sarin will begin his campaign in the Classical event with a game against Alekseenko.

PTI | Biel | Updated: 26-07-2021 10:41 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 10:30 IST
Biel Chess festival: Indian GM Nihal Sarin takes second spot in rapid event
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

India's young Grandmaster Nihal Sarin posted four wins and two draws to finish second in the Rapid section of the Biel International Chess Festival here.

The 17-year-old Sarin (Elo rating 2620) held GM Gata Kamsky (Elo 2658) to a creditable draw, ending the American player's five-match winning run.

He ended with 10 points out of a possible 14 from seven rounds in the Rapid event which concluded late on Sunday.

The Indian GM posted wins over Kiril Alekseenko (Russia), veteran Israeli GM Boris Gelfand, Vincent Keymer and Maxime Lagarde. He drew with Alan Pichot and Kamsky while going down to Swiss GM Noel Studer.

Kamsky got off to a very good start with five straight wins before Sarin halted the streak. In the seventh and final round, Keymer pulled off an upset over the American veteran.

The eight players will also participate in the Classical event being held as part of the Grandmaster Triathlon beginning on Tuesday. The Blitz section will be held on July 31.

Sarin will begin his campaign in the Classical event with a game against Alekseenko.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021