Olympics-Gymnastics-Russia survive Asian fight back to take team gold

Russia ended Asia's domination of the Olympic gymnastics men's team event on Monday after they survived a ferocious fightback from China and Japan at the Tokyo Games to claim the gold medal for the first time in 25 years. Russia, competing in Tokyo as representatives of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) because the country has been stripped of its flag and anthem for doping offences, posted a winning total of 262.500 to go top of the podium for the first time since the 1996 Atlanta Games.

What was expected to be a tight, tense battle between defending champions Japan, Russia and China was exactly that as the three powerhouses swapped places over the six rotations. The ROC only managed to snatch victory after Nikita Nagornyy, the last athlete to compete, delivered a pressure-packed floor routine to secure victory for his team by just 0.103 of a point over the host nation.

China had entered the final rotation topping the standings by 0.604 of a point but finished with the bronze medal for the second consecutive Games. Familiar foes once again battled it out for the medals as Japan, Russia and China have claimed every men's team gold since the 1952 Helsinki Olympics, with the exception of the Soviet boycotted 1984 Los Angeles Games when the United States claimed the top prize.

But it is doubtful many have produced the nail-biting drama that filled the Ariake Gymnastics Centre empty of spectators due to COVID-19 restrictions. Through three-of-six rotations, the ROC had appeared to be heading for a romp after constructing a 2.6-point advantage over Japan, a poor effort by Daiki Hashimoto on the rings doing much of the damage for the host nation after he earned only 13.833.

Over the next hour the gap closed and by the time the teams stepped up to their final apparatus, everything was to play for. Japan, third coming into their last event, turned up the pressure when Hashimoto atoned for his weak effort on the rings with a dazzling, high-flying display on the horizontal bar that drew him a mark of 15.100.

The score vaulted the hosts over China and into the lead as Nagornyy, the reigning world all-around world champion, waited on the edge of the stage for his turn to compete on the floor exercise. An emotionless Nagornyy powered his way through his routine then joined team mates Artur Dalaloyan, Denis Abliazin and David Belyavskiy to nervously stare up at the scoreboard as China and Japan did the same.

When the score finally flashed onto the board, the emotions the Russian quartet had tried to contain exploded in tears and joy.

