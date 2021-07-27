Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

A tense Sunday in rural Ohio watching an Olympian do his thing

Advertisement

The parents and grandparents of Olympic backstroke swimmer Hunter Armstrong could not travel to see the 20-year-old compete in Tokyo because of COVID restrictions. Like millions of others, they watched on TV. It was 8 p.m. in Tokyo and 7 in the morning in small-town Dover, Ohio, and Armstrong was vying for one of sixteen spots in the 100 meter backstroke semifinals.

Olympics-Storm remains threat, bringing rain as it lurks off coast

A storm off Japan's east coast remained a threat to the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, despite not battering the host city with devastating winds and rain as initially feared. Wind and rain sweeping Tokyo Bay delayed the start of the women's triathlon https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/triathlon-storm-delays-start-womens-race-2021-07-26 early in the morning, and the storm could threaten two medal games for softball later in the day, after organisers moved the surfing https://www.reuters.com/article/olympics-2020-weather-idCNL8N2P223Z medal events a day earlier than scheduled.

Olympics-Gymnastics-U.S. women top Russians, China in medal chances

Although the start of the women’s artistic gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics was disappointing for the usually dominant U.S. team, the Americans still have the most medal opportunities of any country. The Russians, competing as the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) as part of sanctions due to several doping scandals, qualified for Tuesday’s team final ahead of the Americans after an off day for U.S. star Simone Biles.

Olympics-Schoolgirl scoops gold as Japan warms to the Games

Japan struck more gold on Monday to lead the medals table as sentiment towards the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics appeared to shift, and local fans defied organisers to grab a glimpse of the Games. The hosts now have eight golds, one more than the U.S. and two ahead of third-placed China.

Olympics-Swimming-Battle of the record breakers looms in the Tokyo pool

Tuesday's women's 100m backstroke final will be a battle of the record breakers with Australia's Kaylee McKeown going for gold against American Regan Smith and Canada's Kylie Masse. The trio are the three fastest swimmers in the history of the event, all having held the world record, with McKeown the current owner.

Olympics-Gymnastics-Top women eliminated in Tokyo by a technicality

Sixteen-year-old Viktoria Listunova won the women’s artistic gymnastics all-around title at both the European and Russian Championships earlier this year. However, despite placing sixth overall in the qualifying round on Sunday, the Russian Olympic Committee athlete will not get the chance to try for another all-around crown at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Olympics-Surfing-Surfers embrace stormy conditions with medals up for grabs

While other sports at the Games fear disruption from stormy conditions in Tokyo, surfers are embracing the wet and windy weather as the first Olympic medals in the sport's history are set to be decided on Tuesday. With the rain pouring down and the rolling waves reaching over head height at times, Japanese surfer Kanoa Igarashi hit a spectacular early barrel wave en route to a quarter-final victory over American Kolohe Andino.

Olympics-Triathlon-Storm delays start of women's race

The start of the Olympic women's triathlon race was delayed by at least 15 minutes on Tuesday due to windy, storm conditions sweeping the course in Tokyo Bay. Due off at 06.30 (21.30GMT) local time - scheduled early to avoid excessive heat - the new start time is 06.45 (21.45GMT) but with heavy rain still pounding the region 30 minutes before that there is the potential for further delays.

TOKYO OLYMPICS: What you need to know right now

Japan shot to the top of the medal tally with eight golds on Monday night when mixed doubles partners Jun Mizutani and Mima Ito upset China in a table tennis thriller. Here's what you need to know about the Tokyo Games:

Olympics-Tennis-Osaka and Djokovic remain on track for Tokyo gold

Japanese medal hope Naomi Osaka sailed into the third round of the Tokyo Olympics on Monday, while men's number one Novak Djokovic remained steady on his quest to become the first male player to complete the Golden Slam. Four-times Grand Slam champion Osaka's 6-3 6-2 victory over Swiss Viktorija Golubic came as some of her closest competitors in the women's singles crashed out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)