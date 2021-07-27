No national anthem on podium disappointing for Russian swmming medalists
- Country:
- Japan
Russia's men's 100-meter backstroke gold and silver medalists said they were disappointed but understood why they weren't able to hear their country's national anthem on the podium on Tuesday.
Instead of the Russian national anthem, Tchaikovsky was played at the medal ceremony for Evgeny Rylov and Kliment Kolesnikov, part of a compromise agreement with the IOC to allow their country to take part in the games.
Russian athletes competing in Tokyo as the Russian Olympic Committee after having been barred from using their country's name, flag or anthem after being suspended for widespread doping across dozens of sports.
