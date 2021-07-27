Sports highlights

The following are the top/expected stories at 1715 hours EXPECTED STORIES: *A wrap of India's performance on day four of the Tokyo Olympics.

*Report of FIDE World Cup in Sochi.

Advertisement

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-OLY-LIFT-CHANU-INTERVIEW Mirabai recalls shoulder issue due to COVID lockdown that marred Olympic build-up By Aparajita Upadhyay New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Training tirelessly, staying away from family and maintaining a strict diet for five years finally culminated in the moment Mirabai Chanu had been desperately waiting for -- standing atop the Olympic podium but it almost didn't happen.

SPO-OLY-TT-SHARATH I almost had him: Sharath on pushing mighty Ma Long to limit in his 'best' tournament ever By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) India's finest ever table tennis player, Sharath Kamal, feels he might have played the best match of his almost two-decade-old career despite ending on the wrong side of the result against the mighty Ma Long at the Tokyo Olympics.

SPO-CRI-IND-SL-LD VIRUS 2nd India-Sri Lanka T20 postponed to Wednesday as Krunal tests positive for COVID-19 Colombo, Jul 27 (PTI) The second T20 International between India and Sri Lanka here on Tuesday was postponed by a day after visiting all-rounder Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19.

SPO-OLY-HOCK-IND-2NDLD MEN Rupinder's brace hands India 3-0 win over Spain in Olympic men's hockey Tokyo, Jul 27 (PTI) Dragflicker Rupinder Pal Singh scored a brace as the Indian men's hockey overcame a demoralising defeat in the previous match to cruise past Spain 3-0 and inch closer to a quarterfinal berth at the Tokyo Olympics here on Tuesday.

SPO-OLY-SHOOT-LD IND Indian shooters endure another forgettable outing, fail to clear mixed team qualifications Tokyo, Jul 27 (PTI) Indian shooters endured yet another forgettable outing at the Tokyo Olympics here on Tuesday as they crashed out in the qualifying stages of the mixed team events in both pistol and rifle.

SPO-OLY-BOX-2NDLD IND Debutant Lovlina Borgohain makes QFs of Olympic boxing Tokyo, Jul 27 (PTI) Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) advanced to the quarterfinals in her debut Olympic appearance, defeating German veteran Nadine Apetz in a closely-fought last-16 stage bout here on Tuesday.

SPO-OLY-TT-IND-WRAP TT: Sharath tests mighty Ma Long as Indian challenge ends in Tokyo Tokyo, Jul 27 (PTI) Sharath Kamal matched the legendary Ma Long stroke for stroke in the first three games before making a third round exit from the table tennis competition on Tuesday, ending India's medal-less yet impressive run at the Tokyo Olympics.

SPO-OLY-BAD-IND-DOUBLES Tokyo Olympics: Chirag-Satwik win but could not qualify for knockout stage Tokyo, Jul 27 (PTI) Indian shuttlers Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy emerged victorious against the England pair of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in their final Group A match but still missed out on qualifying for the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics, here on Tuesday.

SPO-OLY-HOCK-WOM-PREVIEW Indian women hockey team needs to create and grab chances against Britain Tokyo, Jul 27 (PTI) Enduring a forgettable campaign, bottom-placed Indian women's hockey team can't afford squandering any more chances if it fancies upsetting defending champions Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics, here on Wednesday.

SPO-OLY-ARCHERY-IND-PREVIEW Indian archers brace for one last chance at Tokyo Olympics Tokyo, Jul 27 (PTI) Indian archers need to quickly shrug off the disappointment of elimination from the team events as they brace for tougher challenges ahead in the individual competitions of the Tokyo Olympics, here on Wednesday.

SPO-OLY-SHOOT-IND-FALLOUT Indian debacle in Tokyo shocks shooting fraternity, NRAI boss talks of 'overhaul' Tokyo, Jul 27 (PTI) The Indian shooting federation on Tuesday promised an ''overhaul'' of the coaching staff after the 15-strong contingent's Olympic campaign moved from one disaster to another here, the sport trending for all the wrong reasons, including intra-squad factionalism.

SPO-OLY-TENNIS-IND-MIXED Indian tennis team's campaign over at Tokyo Olympics Tokyo, Jul 27 (PTI) The Indian tennis team's campaign at the Tokyo Olympics officially ended on Tuesday as Sania Mirza and Sumit Nagal could not make the cut for the mixed doubles event due to their low combined ranking of 153.

SPO-OLY-LIFT-CHANU-HOMECOMING Teary homecoming: Mirabai Chanu breaks down on meeting mother Imphal, Jul 27 (PTI) It was an emotional homecoming for newly-crowned Olympic silver-medallist Mirabai Chanu, who broke down on meeting her mother here on Tuesday before being felicitated by Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh at the airport.

SPO-CRI-IND-RAHUL Important to stay patient, wait for my turn: KL Rahul Durham, Jul 27 (PTI) Talented batsman KL Rahul says he has never let his failures bog him down, instead he emerged stronger from them and is now waiting patiently to get a chance to play Test cricket again for India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)