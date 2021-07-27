Left Menu

MS Dhoni sports retro jersey for advertisement shoot, fans love it

Legendary cricketer and former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has hogged the limelight as his pictures in retro jersey went viral after an advertisement shoot.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-07-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 20:18 IST
MS Dhoni sports retro jersey for advertisement shoot, fans love it
MS Dhoni with Farah Khan (Image source: Farah Khan Insta/Dabboo Ratnani). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary cricketer and former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has hogged the limelight as his pictures in retro jersey went viral after an advertisement shoot. Filmmaker Farah Khan directed Dhoni for an advertisement and as soon as the pictures were revealed, the fans and followers couldn't keep calm as they saw the former Indian skipper in the retro jersey.

Taking to Instagram, Farah posted a picture with Dhoni from the sets of their shoot, wherein he can be seen sporting the team India's jersey. Along with it, she revealed that Dhoni took photographs with everyone present at the shoot right from her to the spot boys.

"Directed @mahi7781 for an ad today .. What an amazing guy.. so punctual, so down to earth, took pics with everyone frm clients to spotboys with a smile..im a fan now.. pic credit: @dabbooratnani #nonakhrastar," she wrote. Dhoni had announced his retirement from international cricket in August last year. The boy from Ranchi, who made his ODI debut in 2004, changed the face of Indian cricket with his calm demeanour, sharp understanding of the game, and astute leadership qualities.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper will be back in action when the UAE leg of IPL resumes in September. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the schedule for the remainder of IPL. A total of 31 matches will be played in the duration of 27 days.

Mumbai Indians will lock horns with CSK on September 19 to resume IPL 2021. The final game of the league stage will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on October 8. The 1st Qualifier will be played in Dubai on October 10. The Eliminator & Qualifier 2 will be played in Sharjah on October 11 and 13 respectively with Dubai hosting the final of IPL 2021 on October 15 this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global
3
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021