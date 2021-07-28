Left Menu

Man United defender Telles out until September with injury

Manchester United defender Alex Telles is expected to miss the start of the Premier League season due to an ankle injury, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.The 28-year-old Brazilian likely wont return until September, meaning hed miss the first three games of the season.Unfortunately, its worse news on Alex Telles than we hoped for, Solskjaer told club media on Tuesday.

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 28-07-2021 05:31 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 05:31 IST
Man United defender Telles out until September with injury
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester United defender Alex Telles is expected to miss the start of the Premier League season due to an ankle injury, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

The 28-year-old Brazilian likely won't return until September, meaning he'd miss the first three games of the season.

''Unfortunately, it's worse news on Alex Telles than we hoped for,'' Solskjaer told club media on Tuesday. ''His ankle injury is a little bit more severe than we hoped and he'll be out for a little spell at least, the whole of August I would think.'' Solskjaer earlier had been more optimistic after the full-back was injured during pre-season training last week.

United opens its season by hosting Leeds on August 14 then visits Southampton eight days later and is at Wolverhampton on August 29.

United plays newly promoted Brentford on Wednesday at Old Trafford for a pre-season friendly. The team said it expects a crowd of 30,000 for the game. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global
3
UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

 India
4
Workplace admins can now disable file sharing in Google Chat

Workplace admins can now disable file sharing in Google Chat

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021