Medvedev takes exception to doping question

Tennis player Daniil Medvedev has taken exception to a question from a reporter who asked if Russian athletes are carrying a stigma of cheaters in this Games. The second-seeded Russian Olympic Committee player responded that for the first time in my life, Im not going to answer a question and you should be embarrassed of yourself. Medvedev then nodded to a Tokyo 2020 staff member to say, I think you should ban him from the Olympic Games or the tennis tournament.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 28-07-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 14:21 IST
Tennis player Daniil Medvedev has taken exception to a question from a reporter who asked if “Russian athletes are carrying a stigma of cheaters in this Games.” The second-seeded Russian Olympic Committee player responded that for “the first time in my life, I'm not going to answer a question and you should be embarrassed of yourself.” Medvedev then nodded to a Tokyo 2020 staff member to say, “I think you should (ban) him from the Olympic Games or the tennis tournament. I don't want to see him again on my interview.” The fallout from a state-backed doping scandal led to a ban on Russia competing under the country's name at the Tokyo Games and at next year's Beijing Winter Games.

The 335 athletes accredited for Tokyo are officially competing for the Russian Olympic Committee, known as ROC. The word “Russia” is banned from their uniforms.

Medvedev had just played through extreme heat to reach the quarterfinals.

