SL vs Ind: Remaining two T20Is to go ahead, 2nd match to be played later today

Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and seven players -- Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik, Chahar, Manish Pandey, Ishan Kishan, and K Gowtham were identified as close contacts and hence they would not be playing the remaining two T20Is. "The second T20I will go ahead later today and the last T20I will be played tomorrow," a source in the know of developments told ANI on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka was postponed to a day later, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed. India all-rounder Krunal Pandya has tested positive following the Rapid Antigen Tests conducted ahead of the match on Tuesday morning.

"The second T20I between Sri Lanka and India originally scheduled to be played on July 27 has been pushed forward by a day and will now take place on Wednesday, July 28," BCCI said in a statement. "Following the Rapid Antigen Tests conducted ahead of the match on Tuesday morning, Team India all-rounder Krunal Pandya was found to be positive. The Medical Teams have identified eight members as close contacts. The entire contingent is undergoing RT-PCR tests today to ascertain any further outbreak in the squad," it added.

Earlier on Tuesday, ANI had reported that Krunal had tested COVID-19 positive and that forced the two teams to go into isolation till reports come in of the rest of the players. "Krunal has tested positive and the T20I on Tuesday has been postponed and will happen on Wednesday if all the others test negative. The players are currently isolating," the source said.

This put a question mark on opener Prithvi Shaw as well as Suryakumar Yadav as they were set to travel to England as a replacement for the Test series against England. The BCCI on Monday informed that the All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav as replacements for the upcoming Test series against England as all-rounder Washington Sundar, batsman Shubman Gill and pacer Avesh Khan have been ruled out of the tour due to injuries. (ANI)

