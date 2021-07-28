Left Menu

Olympics-Tennis-ITF accepts players' requests to delay start due to heat

Matches at the Ariake Tennis Park started at 11 am till Wednesday with some players suffering heatstroke.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-07-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 17:14 IST
Olympics-Tennis-ITF accepts players' requests to delay start due to heat
  • Country:
  • Japan

Tennis matches at the Tokyo Olympics will start from 3 pm local time from Thursday, governing body International Tennis Federation said after requests from players who had struggled in hot and humid conditions. World number two Daniil Medvedev gave a frank assessment of the stifling conditions on Wednesday when the visibly upset Russian told the umpire he could finish his match but wanted to know who would take responsibility if he died.

"In the interests of player health and welfare and following extensive consultation, the ITF has announced a change of schedule due to the increasing heat and humidity currently being experienced in Tokyo, Japan," the ITF said in a statement. Matches at the Ariake Tennis Park started at 11 am till Wednesday with some players suffering heatstroke. Last week top-ranked Djokovic and Medvedev led calls to organisers to move the matches to later in the afternoon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
3
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021