Olympics-Weightlifting-China's Shi breaks world record to win gold in 73kg

China's Shi Zhiyong broke his own world record to win the men's 73kg weightlifting event at the Olympics on Wednesday and claim a gold medal for the second Games in a row. The 27-year-old lifted a combined 364 kg to better his own world record of 363 kg he set at the 2019 world championships.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 18:42 IST
China's Shi Zhiyong broke his own world record to win the men's 73kg weightlifting event at the Olympics on Wednesday and claim a gold medal for the second Games in a row.

The 27-year-old lifted a combined 364 kg to better his own world record of 363 kg he set at the 2019 world championships. Shi remained strong throughout the competition, breaking the Olympic record in the snatch with his second lift and again with his third.

Shi, gold medallist at the 2016 Olympics in the 69 kg category, also broke the Olympic record for the clean and jerk on his first attempt. Venezuela's Julio Ruben Mayora Pernia won the silver medal and Indonesia's Rahmat Erwin Abdullah the bronze.

