Das moves into round two, up against former Olympic champion Jin Hyek

Indian archer Atanu Das saw off a tough challenge from Chinese Taipei's Deng Yu-Cheng in a five-setter to move into round two of men's individual section at the Tokyo Olympics here on Thursday.
Both the players won two sets each following some intense shooting to be locked 4-4 and in the decider too they were going neck-and-neck till 19-all.
But the archer from Chinese Taipei crumbled under pressure, misfiring a 7 as Das, who had slipped behind rookie Pravin Jadhav in the ranking round on Friday, held his nerve to seal a 6-4 win after drilling in a 9 in the yellow-ring.
The India number one will have a tough second round battle against Korea's 39-year-old Oh Jin Hyek, a former Olympic champion, later in the day.
