Tokyo Olympics: Arjun, Arvind finish fifth in Final B of lightweight Men's Double Sculls

The Indian Rowing duo of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh finished fifth in the Final B of lightweight Men's Double Sculls here at Sea Forest Waterway on Thursday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 29-07-2021 08:54 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 08:54 IST
Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh (Photo: Kiren Rijiju's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Rowing duo of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh finished fifth in the Final B of lightweight Men's Double Sculls here at Sea Forest Waterway on Thursday. The Indian duo completed the race with a timing of 6:29.66 in the Final B. Arjun was the bower while Arvind had the responsibility of stroking in the match. The Indian pair maintained their fifth position throughout the race. Spain topped the final by 6:15.45 while Poland came second with 6:16.01. The duo from Norway 'did not start' the race in the six-team field.

On Wednesday, the Indian team qualified for the Final B in lightweight Men's Double Sculls after finishing sixth with a timing of 6:24.41 in the semifinal A/B 2. Earlier on Sunday, the rower duo of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh qualified for the repechage semi-final A/B by finishing third with a timing of 6:51.36. The Indian pair gradually took the pace and moved ahead of Uzbekistan after the 1000m mark and maintained the lead till the finish. (ANI)

