Left Menu

Olympics-German cycling sports director sent home after racist remarks

The sporting director of the German cycling federation (BDR) has been told to return home from the Tokyo Olympics after being caught on camera making racist remarks during Wednesday's men's Olympic road time trial, the German team said on Thursday.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 29-07-2021 12:09 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 12:09 IST
Olympics-German cycling sports director sent home after racist remarks
  • Country:
  • Japan

The sporting director of the German cycling federation (BDR) has been told to return home from the Tokyo Olympics after being caught on camera making racist remarks during Wednesday's men's Olympic road time trial, the German team said on Thursday. "The team leadership at the Olympic Games in Tokyo has decided that Patrick Moster cannot continue his work as national team leader Cycling and will return to Germany," the team said in a statement.

Moster had made the remarks during the road time trial event as he tried to urge on one of Germany's cyclists. "Get the camel drivers, get the camel drivers, come on," he was heard shouting at Nikias Arndt, who was chasing opponents Algeria's Azzedine Lagab and Eritrea's Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier.

Moster apologised later blaming his remarks on 'the heat of the moment." On German TV broadcaster ARD, commentator Florian Nass was left stunned, describing the comments as "totally wrong".

"Words fail me," he said. "Something like that has no place in sport." Arndt finished the time trial in 19th place, three minutes and 45 seconds behind Slovenia's gold medallist Primoz Roglic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India
4
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021