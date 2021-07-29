The following are the top/expected stories at 2145 hours EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of the third T20I between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo.

*Report of FIDE World Cup in Sochi.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-OLY-LDALL IND Victors through the day: Men's hockey team, Sindhu in quarters; unlucky Mary Kom bows out Tokyo, Jul 29 (PTI) There were no medals to trigger a frenzy but definitely some top-notch performances that India raised a toast to on day 6 of the Olympic Games, the highlights being the men's hockey team's march into the quarters and archer Atanu Das' stunning triumph over a two-time Olympic champion Korean.

SPO-OLY-BOX-2NDLDALL IND Debutant Satish Kumar sails into Olympic boxing quarterfinals; unlucky Mary Kom bows out (Eds: Adds more details) Tokyo, Jul 29 (PTI) India's first super heavyweight (+91kg) boxer to compete in the Olympics, Satish Kumar, eased into the quarterfinals of his debut Games, but the iconic M C Mary Kom (51kg) just didn't have luck on her side as she bowed out with a last-16 stage loss here on Thursday.

SPO-OLY-BOX-IND-2NDLD MARYKOM Wins 2 out of 3 rounds but still loses bout, unlucky Mary Kom bows out of Olympics (Eds: Adds more quotes) Tokyo, July 29 (PTI) How does one end up losing despite winning? Sounds odd? This is what happened to one of India's greatest sportspersons in her final Olympic outing.

Six-time world champion M C Mary Kom's (51kg) pursuit of a second Olympic medal ended in the pre-quarterfinals of the Tokyo Games as she went down to 2016 edition's bronze-medallist Ingrit Valencia in a fiercely-fought showdown here on Thursday.

SPO-OLY-BOX-MARYKOM-INTERVIEW Mary Kom slams IOC Boxing Task Force for ''poor judging'', says can't believe I've lost By Poonam Mehra New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Six-time world champion M C Mary Kom on Thursday slammed the International Olympic Committee's Boxing Task Force for ''poor judging'' in her flyweight (51kg) pre-quarterfinal at the Tokyo Games which she lost despite winning two of the three rounds.

SPO-OLY-GOLF-2NDLD IND Solid start by Lahiri in Tokyo as top stars Thomas, Matsuyama trail Tokyo, Jul 29 (PTI) Playing in his second Olympics, India's Anirban Lahiri got off to a solid start, carding a 4-under 67 in the first round to be placed tied 8th at the weather-hit Tokyo Games golf competition at the Kasumigaseki Country Club here on Thursday.

SPO-SWIM-IND India's challenge ends as Sajan Prakash unable to advance to 100m butterfly semis Tokyo, Jul 29 (PTI) Swimmer Sajan Prakash finished second in his Heat but that was not enough to advance the semifinals of the men's 100m butterfly event as India's underwhelming campaign at the Tokyo Olympics ended here on Thursday.

SPO-OLY-LD VIRUS 24 new Games-related COVID-19 cases reported, IOC defends Olympics Tokyo, Jul 29 (PTI) The Tokyo Olympics organisers on Thursday announced 24 new COVID-19 cases, including three athletes, the highest one-day figures so far at the Games, even as the organisers insisted that the showpiece is not behind the record surge in the host city.

SPO-OLY-SAILING-IND Indian sailors continue to languish at bottom in Tokyo Olympics Enoshima, Jul 29 (PTI) Indian sailing pair of KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar finished a creditable seventh in one of the two races in men's skiff 49er but still languished at 17th position overall at the Tokyo Olympics here on Thursday.

SPO-OLY-ARCHERY-2NDLDALL IND Das knocks out Olympic champion in Tokyo, joins wife Deepika in last-16 (Eds: Adding Deepika's next round opponent) Tokyo, Jul 29 (PTI) Indian archer Atanu Das on Thursday proved a point by knocking out two-time Olympic champion Oh Jin Hyek to join his wife Deepika Kumari in individual pre-quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics.

SPO-OLY-ATH-IND-PREVIEW Dutee, Sable to kick off India's athletics campaign; medal hope Neeraj in action on Aug 4 & 7 Tokyo, Jul 29 (PTI) Pinning their slim medal hopes on the sprightly but under-prepared star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, India will begin their Olympic campaign in athletics on Friday, hoping to make amends for the disappointing performances in the last edition.

SPO-OLY-ARCHERY-IND-DAS-COMMENTS Expected to play with Deepika in mixed team: Das Tokyo, Jul 29 (PTI) Indian archer Atanu Das on Thursday expressed his disappointment for being denied the chance to play the mixed team event with his world no 1 wife Deepika Kumari, whom he credited for his stunning win over two-time Olympic champion Oh Jin Hyek here.

SPO-OLY-SHOOT-IND Manu, Rahi placed 5th, 25th respectively in 25m pistol qualifications Tokyo, Jul 29 (PTI) Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat were placed 5th and 25th respectively in the women's 25m pistol qualification (precision) at the Tokyo Olympics here on Thursday.

SPO-OLY-BAD-2NDLD IND Superb Sindhu eases into quarterfinals of Tokyo Olympics (Eds: Adding next round opponent's name) Tokyo, Jul 29 (PTI) Reigning badminton world champion P V Sindhu sailed into the women's singles quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics with a straight-game triumph over Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt here on Thursday.

SPO-OLY-HOCK-IND-2NDLD MEN Dominant India beat Argentina 3-1 to seal QF berth in Olympic men's hockey (Eds: Adds quotes of India coach Graham Reid) Tokyo, Jul 29 (PTI) The Indian men's hockey team stormed into the quarterfinals of the Olympic Games with a comprehensive 3-1 victory over defending champions Argentina, scoring two goals in the final two minutes of its penultimate pool match here on Thursday.

