Left Menu

Biel Chess festival: Sarin, Pichot settle for a draw

PTI | Biel | Updated: 29-07-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 22:26 IST
Biel Chess festival: Sarin, Pichot settle for a draw
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Young Indian Grandmaster Nihal Sarin played out a draw with Argentina's Alan Pichot in the third round of the classical section of the Biel International Chess Festival here on Thursday.

Sarin's 42-move draw against the Argentine player took him to 13 points after three rounds of classical and the rapid event in which he finished second.

In the first round, Sarin went down in a seven-hour marathon to top seed Kiril Alekseenko of (Russia) before drawing with veteran Boris Gelfand in the second.

Eight players are taking part in the Biel Grandmaster Triathlon which features a Blitz event on July 31 apart from the Rapid and Classical sections.

Meanwhile in the Master Tournament being held as part of the Biel Chess Festival, India's Surya Shekhar Ganguly won his first three games to be in joint lead with Saleh A R Salem (UAE) with 3 points after three rounds. In the third round, Ganguly defeated Alessio Valsecchi (Italy).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021