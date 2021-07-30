Sable betters own national record in Tokyo Olympics

India's Avinash Sable shattered his own 3000m steeplechase national record while finishing seventh in his heat race at the Olympics here on Friday.

The 26-year-old Sable clocked 8:18.12 in heat number 2 to better his earlier national record of 8:20.20 he set during the Federation Cup in March.

The top three in each of the three heats and next six fastest athletes across all the qualifying heats qualify for the final and Sable is unexpected to make that cut.

