Left Menu

''Wow! Wow!'' Women get Olympic track off to a sizzling start

Wow after she crossed the finish line in a blistering personal best of 10.78.They were the fifth, sixth and seventh-fastest times of the year, produced on a day when seven of 54 sprinters hit a personal best all in an opening round designed more for shaking out cobwebs than watching the clock.All that even though the field was missing this seasons third-fastest runner, ShaCarri Richardson, who is back home in the United States following a doping ban.By comparison, only one runner, Fraser-Pryce, cracked 11 seconds in the opening round five years ago in Rio de Janeiro.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 30-07-2021 11:15 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 10:56 IST
''Wow! Wow!'' Women get Olympic track off to a sizzling start
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Usain Bolt might be long gone from the sprint scene. It doesn't mean Jamaica has slowed down one bit.

Nobody has, at least not on the women's side of the sport.

An opening day at the Olympics that's supposed to produce little more than a brisk jog for the world's best at 100 meters turned into something very different Friday.

Reigning world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ran her heat in the nearly empty Olympic Stadium in 10.84 seconds. Her Jamaican rival, defending Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, finished in 10.82. And Marie-Josee Ta Lou, the Ivory Coast sprinter who finished an excruciating fourth in Rio de Janeiro, kept saying "Wow! Wow!" after she crossed the finish line in a blistering personal best of 10.78.

They were the fifth, sixth, and seventh-fastest times of the year, produced on a day when seven of 54 sprinters hit a personal best — all in an opening-round designed more for shaking out cobwebs than watching the clock.

All that even though the field was missing this season's third-fastest runner, Sha'Carri Richardson, who is back home in the United States following a doping ban.

By comparison, only one runner, Fraser-Pryce, cracked 11 seconds in the opening round five years ago in Rio de Janeiro. She went on to win the bronze, behind Thompson and American sprinter Tori Bowie.

Fraser-Pryce is the favorite for Saturday's final, which is already living up to the hype. Fraser-Pryce ran a 10.63 back in June that has some thinking even Florence Griffith Joyner's 33-year-old world record could finally be at risk this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021