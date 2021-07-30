Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics: Bronze assured for India as Lovlina Borgohain storms into semis

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) assured India a bronze after storming into the semi-finals of the women's welterweight (64-69kg) category in the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Chinese Taipei's Nien-Chin Chen in the quarterfinals here at the Kokugikan Arena on Friday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 30-07-2021 11:23 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 11:23 IST
Tokyo Olympics: Bronze assured for India as Lovlina Borgohain storms into semis
Lovlina Borgohain (Photo: Twitter/BFI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) assured India a bronze after storming into the semi-finals of the women's welterweight (64-69kg) category in the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Chinese Taipei's Nien-Chin Chen in the quarterfinals here at the Kokugikan Arena on Friday. Borgohain defeated Nien-Chin Chen by a split decision of 4-1. Five judges gave split decisions in the first round but following two rounds, all judges anonymously stamped Lovlina's dominance.

The Indian pugilist very narrowly took Round 1 (3-2) and this created pressure on her Taipei opponent. Lovlina maintained her charge in Round 2, and she smartly defended Nien-Chin's punches with her excellent footwork. The 23-year-old did not relent and maintained her rhythm in third as she assured India its third medal in boxing at Olympics. She also became just the second woman after Indian legend MC Mary Kom -- bronze in the 2012 London Olympics -- to qualify for a medal round.

Earlier in the day, Simranjit Kaur bowed out of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics after Thailand's Sudaporn Seesondee defeated her in women's lightweight (57-60kg) 5-0 here at Kokugikan Arena. Seesondee advanced to the quarterfinals after this victory against Simranjit in the lightweight category. All five judges gave the unanimous decision in favor of Thailand's boxer as she thrashed the Indian in three rounds. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021