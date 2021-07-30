Tokyo Olympics: Day 8 India Schedule

Following is India's schedule on the eighth day of the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Archery: *Atanu Das vs Takaharu Furukawa (Japan) in Men's Individual Pre-Quarterfinals Match: 7:18am IST Athletics: *Seem Punia in Women's Discus Throw Qualification - Group A: 6:00am IST.

Advertisement

*Kamalpreet Kaur in Women's Discus Throw Qualification- Group B: 7:25am IST.

*Sreeshankar in Men's Long Jump Qualification - Group B: 3:40pm IST.

Badminton: *PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying (Chinese Taipei) in Women's Singles Semifinal Match: 3:20pm IST.

Boxing: *Amit Pangal vs Yurberjen Herney Martinez Rivas (Colombia) in Men's 52kg Round of 16 bout: 7:30am IST.

*Pooja Rani vs Li Qian (China) in Women's 75kg quarterfinal bout. 3:36pm IST.

Golf: *Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane in Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 2, which was suspended on Friday: 04:15am IST.

Hockey: *India vs South Africa in Women's Pool A Match: 8:45am IST.

Sailing: *KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar in Men's Skiff 49er Race 10, 11 and 12: 8:35am IST.

Shooting: *Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant in Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification: 8:30am IST.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)