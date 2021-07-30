Left Menu

PTI | Budapest | Updated: 30-07-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 22:12 IST
Sri Lankan team to get USD 100,000 for series win over India
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Friday announced a cash reward of USD 100,000 for its national team for the T20 series win over India.

Sri Lanka won the three-match series against a severely depleted Indian team 2-1 on Thursday night.

''The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket lauded the effort of the players, coaches, and the support staff for bringing this much-needed victory, which it believes will augur well for the National team going forward.

''Hence, in order to recognize this victory, the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket decided to award a sum of US$ 100,000 for the National team,'' said SLC in a statement.

It was Sri Lanka's first T20 series win over India and a much needed one with Sri Lankan cricket going through a tough time on and off the field.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

