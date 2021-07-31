Left Menu

Olympics-Triathlon-Inspired Yee remembers gift from 'legend' Luis nine years ago

"In 2012 I was asked by a friend if I could give a gift to a young guy starting triathlon and it was Alex," Luis said. The then-14-year-old Yee looked to be following a path into athletics but said he remembered the gift clearly and it helped him concentrate his mind on triathlon.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2021 08:00 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 08:00 IST
Olympics-Triathlon-Inspired Yee remembers gift from 'legend' Luis nine years ago

Frenchman Vincent Luis said that he had no regrets about a moment of kindness that helped inspire Alex Yee to follow his triathlon dream after the young Briton ran away from him to secure gold for Britain in the mixed relay on Saturday.

Luis's French team finished third behind the United States and as the double world champion shared the stage for a post-race press conference he shared the tale. "In 2012 I was asked by a friend if I could give a gift to a young guy starting triathlon and it was Alex," Luis said.

The then-14-year-old Yee looked to be following a path into athletics but said he remembered the gift clearly and it helped him concentrate his mind on triathlon. "I remember receiving a parcel from France thinking it was quite odd," he said. "It was Vince, sending me some Olympic kit, and I thought that was pretty amazing.

"Vince is one of the people I look up to the most - he's just a legend."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA

International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian modu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 64 new COVID-19 cases as Delta resurgence continues in Nanjing; Biden wants state, local govt to pay $100 to newly vaccinated Americans -Treasury

Health News Roundup: China reports 64 new COVID-19 cases as Delta resurgence...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021