Biles withdraws from vault, uneven bars
USA Gymnastics says Simone Biles has decided to withdraw from the Olympic event finals in the vault and uneven bars.She continues to be evaluated daily to determine whether shell compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam.Biles said she was putting her mental health first when she withdrew from the gymnastics team event after one rotation.
- Country:
- Japan
USA Gymnastics says Simone Biles has decided to withdraw from the Olympic event finals in the vault and uneven bars.
She continues to be evaluated daily to determine whether she'll compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam.
Biles said she was putting her mental health first when she withdrew from the gymnastics team event after one rotation. The U.S. women won silver there. She also decided not to compete in the all-around. American Sunisa Lee won gold in that event.
MyKayla Skinner, who had the fourth highest score in vault during qualifications, will compete in vault finals for the U.S. alongside Jade Carey, who finished with the second highest score. Biles was the defending Olympic champion in the vault.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sunisa Lee
- Simone Biles
- U.S.
- Jade Carey
- USA Gymnastics
- American
- Skinner
- Olympic
ALSO READ
Oregon wildfire displaces 2,000 residents as blazes flare across U.S. West
NZ PM Ardern discussed vaccines with U.S. President Biden ahead of APEC meet
Science News Roundup: U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more
China, responding to sanctions report, says U.S. should stop interfering in Hong Kong
U.S. to sanction Chinese officials and warn companies over Hong Kong -sources