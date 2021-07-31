Left Menu

Nigerian Olympic sprinter Okagbare suspended for doping

Under doping regulations, she is now allowed to request that a B sample or backup sample is tested to double-check the results.The 32-year-old Okagbare won a silver medal in the long jump at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the 2013 world championships.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 31-07-2021 08:52 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 08:52 IST
Nigerian Olympic sprinter Okagbare suspended for doping
  • Country:
  • Japan

Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was provisionally suspended for doping Saturday, hours before she was due to run in the semifinals of the women's 100 meters at the Olympics.

Okagbare tested positive for human growth hormone in an out-of-competition test on July 19, the Athletics Integrity Unit said, prompting a mandatory provisional suspension.

The results of that test were only received by track and field's anti-doping body late Friday and after Okagbare had already run in the 100 heats on the opening day of track competition at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, the AIU said.

She won her heat in 11.05 seconds.

The AIU informed Okagbare of her suspension on Saturday morning, it said. Under doping regulations, she is now allowed to request that a “B” sample — or backup sample — is tested to double-check the results.

The 32-year-old Okagbare won a silver medal in the long jump at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the 2013 world championships. She also collected a bronze in the 200 meters at the 2013 worlds in Moscow behind gold medal winner Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who is the favorite for the 100 title in Tokyo.

The women's 100 final is the last event on the Olympic track schedule on Saturday.

Okagbare's suspension comes three days after the AIU announced that 10 track and field athletes from Nigeria were among a group of 20 from various countries who were disqualified from competing at the Olympics because they hadn't met minimum doping test requirements.

Nigeria is considered a high-risk country by the World Anti-Doping Agency because of a brittle anti-doping program. Because of that, Nigerian athletes must have at least three out-of-competition tests in the 10 months before a major championship.

The AIU did not name any of those other athletes who were ruled ineligible for the Olympics because they didn't meet anti-doping requirements.

But, some Nigerian athletes who said they were among those barred protested on the streets of Tokyo this week and held up signs claiming Nigerian sports and anti-doping authorities were responsible for them not meeting the testing criteria.

There are seven “Category A” countries for WADA: Belarus, Bahrain, Ethiopia, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria and Ukraine.

Kenya dropped two runners from its Olympic team just before the Tokyo Games opened because they had not undergone enough out-of-competition tests in the buildup to the Olympics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA

International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian modu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 64 new COVID-19 cases as Delta resurgence continues in Nanjing; Biden wants state, local govt to pay $100 to newly vaccinated Americans -Treasury

Health News Roundup: China reports 64 new COVID-19 cases as Delta resurgence...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021