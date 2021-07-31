Olympics-Shooting-San Marino's Perilli assured of second Tokyo medal

Left Menu

A second American team, which contained women's trap silver medallist Kayle Browning, failed to reach the medal rounds. Australian world champions Laetisha Scanlan and James Willet were also eliminated in the qualification round after shooting 145.

Two days after winning San Marino's first-ever Olympic medal by claiming the bronze in women's trap, Alessandra Perilli assured herself of a second one at the Tokyo Games on Saturday, and this time it could even be a gold. Perilli partnered Gian Marco Berti to shoot 148 of the 150 targets and book their place in the gold medal match of the new trap mixed team event at the Asaka Shooting Range.

They will take on Spaniards Fatima Galvez and Alberto Fernandez who also shot 148 and finished first via shoot-off. Women trap gold medallist Zuzana Rehak-Stefecekova will chase a second success in Tokyo after she and fellow Slovak Erik Varga reached the bronze medal match by finishing third.

Their American opponents Madelynn Bernau and Brian Burrows also shot 146 but came fourth following a shoot-off. A second American team, which contained women's trap silver medallist Kayle Browning, failed to reach the medal rounds.

Australian world champions Laetisha Scanlan and James Willet was also eliminated in the qualification round after shooting 145. "I think we're both disappointed with our qualification score, we've shot better before. But I guess that's the Olympics and that's the pressure that it brings," Scanlan said.

