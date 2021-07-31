Olympics-Accreditation revoked for leaving athletes' village for sightseeing

Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics organisers said on Saturday they had revoked accreditation of a Games-related person or people for leaving the athletes' village for sightseeing, a violation of measures imposed to hold the Olympics safely amid the pandemic.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 31-07-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 12:00 IST
  • Japan

The organisers did not disclose how many people had their accreditation revoked, if the person or people involved were athletes, or when the violation took place.

"We took away accreditation as we believe going out of the athletes' village for sightseeing is something that should not happen," Tokyo 2020 spokesperson Masa Takaya told a daily briefing. This is the first time accreditation has been revoked since the start of the Tokyo Olympics on July 23. Without it, one cannot enter any Olympic facilities, he said.

Residents of the athletes' village are not allowed to go out for non-Games related purposes, such as sightseeing.

