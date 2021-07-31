Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics: Djokovic loses bronze medal match to Pablo Busta

World number one Novak Djokovic missed out on a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics as he lost against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta here at the Ariake Tennis Centre Court on Saturday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 31-07-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 14:41 IST
Tokyo Olympics: Djokovic loses bronze medal match to Pablo Busta
World number one Novak Djokovic (Photo/ Australian Open Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

World number one Novak Djokovic missed out on a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics as he lost against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta here at the Ariake Tennis Centre Court on Saturday. Carreno defeated Djokovic 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 in a three-set affair and as a result, Spain added a bronze medal to its kitty. The bronze medal match between Djokovic and Carreno lasted for two hours and 47 minutes.

The number six seed Carreno outclassed Djokovic in the first set, and the Serbian did not have any answers to what was being thrown at him. After losing the first set, the world number one was under pressure to win the next two sets. The Serbian staged a comeback in the second set, however it was not easy as the match went back and forth in the second set. However, in the end, Djokovic ended up winning it 7-6, sending the match into the third and deciding set.

However, Djokovic was not able to carry forward his momentum and he went down easily in the third and deciding set. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA

International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian modu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021