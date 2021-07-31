Left Menu

Olympics-Tennis-No medal for Djokovic for third straight Games

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
World number one and 20-times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will leave the Olympics without a medal for the third Games in succession after pulling out of Saturday's mixed doubles final with a shoulder injury.

The Serbian won a singles bronze medal in Beijing in 2008 but has failed to earn a place on the podium at the London, Rio and now Tokyo Olympics.

