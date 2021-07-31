Olympics-Tennis-No medal for Djokovic for third straight Games
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 31-07-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 15:20 IST
World number one and 20-times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will leave the Olympics without a medal for the third Games in succession after pulling out of Saturday's mixed doubles final with a shoulder injury.
The Serbian won a singles bronze medal in Beijing in 2008 but has failed to earn a place on the podium at the London, Rio and now Tokyo Olympics.
