Olympics-Tennis-No medal for Djokovic for third straight Games

World number one and 20-times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will leave the Olympics without a medal for the third Games in succession after pulling out of Saturday's mixed doubles final with a shoulder injury.

The Serbian won a singles bronze medal in Beijing in 2008 but has failed to earn a place on the podium at the London, Rio and now Tokyo Olympics.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)