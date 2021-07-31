Left Menu

Leeds adds Norwegian Klaesson to stable of young goalkeepers

PTI | Leeds | Updated: 31-07-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 16:18 IST
Leeds adds Norwegian Klaesson to stable of young goalkeepers
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Premier League club Leeds added another young goalkeeper to its ranks by signing 20-year-old Kristoffer Klaesson on Saturday.

Klaesson joined from Norwegian club Vålerenga for an undisclosed transfer fee and signed a four-year contract.

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa's first-choice keeper is 21-year-old Illan Meslier, and the team recently sent 34-year-old Kiko Casilla on a season-long loan to Spanish club Elche.

Klaesson has made 57 appearances for Vålerenga in Norway's top division and has represented Norway at youth levels.

''He will add further competition amongst the goalkeeper ranks at Leeds, alongside Illan Meslier,'' Leeds said in a statement.

Meslier made 35 appearances last season as the Frenchman became the youngest goalkeeper in Premier League history to record 10 clean sheets, the team said.

In pre-season matches, Meslier has shared minutes with two other young keepers: 18-year-old Dani van den Heuvel and 19-year-old Elia Caprile.

Leeds, which finished ninth last season, faces Spanish team Real Betis in a friendly on Saturday at Loughborough University.

The squad kicks off the new season at Manchester United on Aug. 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA

International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian modu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021