Left Menu

Olympics-Beach Volleyball-Knockouts take shape after lucky losers playoffs

Spain's Elsa Baquerizo and Liliana Fernandez were the first pair of lucky losers to qualify when they beat Japan's Miki Ishii and Megumi Murakami 21-15 21-10. "We were kind of struggling with our game and we knew we had to come up strong against the Japanese," Baquerizo said.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 31-07-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 20:44 IST
Olympics-Beach Volleyball-Knockouts take shape after lucky losers playoffs
  • Country:
  • Japan

The last 16 fixtures in men's and women's Olympic beach volleyball were decided on Saturday after the final round of pool matches, while select third-placed teams qualified via the lucky loser playoffs at Shiokaze Park. With the majority of the top two teams from the six pools qualifying for the knockouts over the last two days, the best third-placed teams discovered if they were guaranteed automatic qualification or moved into the playoffs.

While Germany's Julius Thole and Clemens Wickler went through as Pool F runners-up with a win over Japan, Mexico's Josue Gaxiola and Jose Rubio and Americans Nicholas Lucena and Phil Dalhausser qualified as the two best third-placed teams. Spain's Pablo Herrera and Adrian Gavira edged Poland's Piotr Kantor and Bartosz Losiak 31-29, 19-21, 15-7 in a tense encounter to seal the first lucky losers spot but Herrera said he had no plans to celebrate.

"A party? I'm 39 years (old), I think I'm going to eat something and go to bed," he said. Chile's Grimalt cousins -- Marco and Esteban -- also came through with a 21-17 21-18 win over Switzerland's Adrian Heidrich and Mirco Gerson.

Marco made a series of crucial blocks midway through the second to set up victory and a spot in the last-16 for the Pan American champions. 'LIKE NINJAS'

In the women's draw, Canada's Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson qualified automatically along with Brazil's Ana Ramos and Rebecca Silva. Spain's Elsa Baquerizo and Liliana Fernandez were the first pair of lucky losers to qualify when they beat Japan's Miki Ishii and Megumi Murakami 21-15 21-10.

"We were kind of struggling with our game and we knew we had to come up strong against the Japanese," Baquerizo said. "They are a good team, playing at home. We knew they were going to come on like ninjas. "We had to do our best. I think we played much better, gaining confidence. That makes me proud of my team."

Cuba's Lidianny Benitez and Leila Ortega, who finished third in Pool E, were the other benefactors after they beat the Dutch pair of Katja Stam and Raisa Schoon 21-17 21-17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

 India
4
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021