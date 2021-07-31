Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics, Day 9: Sindhu aims for bronze, Indian men's hockey team face Great Britain in QFs (Preview)

Golfer Udayan Mane will kick start day nine of the Tokyo Olympics for India but the high octane encounters are scheduled in the evening when PV Sindhu and the Indian men's hockey team take the field on Sunday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 31-07-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 22:12 IST
Tokyo Olympics, Day 9: Sindhu aims for bronze, Indian men's hockey team face Great Britain in QFs (Preview)
Team India (Photo: Twitter/Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Golfer Udayan Mane will kick start day nine of the Tokyo Olympics for India but the high octane encounters are scheduled in the evening when PV Sindhu and the Indian men's hockey team take the field on Sunday. Sindhu will not be able to return with a silver or gold in the women's singles event as she lost to Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-Ying in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. The Indian badminton player will now play for bronze on Sunday.

Achieving their first target by cementing a place in the quarter-finals, the Indian men's hockey team led by Manpreet Singh will be gunning for a win against Great Britain on Sunday to make it to the final four in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. A semi-final berth has eluded the Indian men's hockey team since the 1980 Moscow Olympic Games where the team led by V Baskaran won the eighth Gold Medal for India.

Equestrian Fouaad Mirza and golfer Anirban Lahiri will also be in action tomorrow. A birdie, eagle finish failed to lift the spirits of Lahiri as a third round of 3-under 68 on Saturday left him six shots outside of a potential podium finish in men's golf competition.

The PGA Tour star was frustrated as he has not been able to keep his foot on the pedal at Kasumigaseki Country Club's East course after an opening 67 on Thursday was followed up with an uneventful 72 which took the wind off his sails. He stands at 6-under 207. Boxer Satish Kumar (+91kg) will also be in action as he will play in the men's quarter-finals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

 India
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021