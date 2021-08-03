Left Menu

Soccer-EFL reaffirms support for players taking the knee

The English Football League (EFL) will back any players and staff who want to take the knee during the 2021-22 season, the administrative body for the three divisions below the Premier League said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 16:26 IST
Soccer-EFL reaffirms support for players taking the knee
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The English Football League (EFL) will back any players and staff who want to take the knee during the 2021-22 season, the administrative body for the three divisions below the Premier League said on Tuesday. Several English clubs kneeled before kickoff to protest against racism and inequality throughout last season, a gesture that was booed by some fans.

"For over a year, players have made the personal choice to perform this simple act of protest... helping shine a light on these issues in society and continue a conversation that has been heard across the world," the EFL said in a statement. Chief Executive Trevor Birch added that "we have heard the message from players who wish to take the knee loud and clear, and they have the EFL's support".

The EFL will also be promoting a new "Together Against Discrimination" matchday message that will see clubs across its three divisions adopting a unified position reiterating that racism, discrimination, and abuse are not welcome in football. The Championship, League One and League Two all kick off this weekend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
4
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021