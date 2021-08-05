Olympics-Table Tennis-China sweep Japan to win women's team gold, extend unbeaten record

China won the Olympic women's team table tennis gold medal on Thursday after a 3-0 victory over Japan in the final continued the country's undefeated streak in the event. The Chinese trio of Chen Meng, Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu, who were all competing at their first Olympics, hoisted the national flag together with their coach Li Sun after clinching the title.

In the second match, Sun played Ito, who she beat with a clean 4-0 sweep in their singles semi-final last week. The 20-year-old paddlers, who have both said they improve every time they play each other, fought a heated battle but the Chinese paddler triumphed 3-1.

"Winning was my first and foremost goal. If I'd won, I would've enjoyed it more," Ito told reporters, looking up at the ceiling in between questions not to let her tears fall. World number four Wang crushed Miu Hirano 3-0 in the third match to secure victory for China, who have won all four women's Olympic table tennis team events since it was introduced in 2008.

"For the past five years, we have been preparing every day for this team event," Li said. "This gold is for the entire Chinese team who have supported us throughout," said Chen, who claimed two gold medals at the Tokyo Games.

Hong Kong's Lee Ho Ching, Doo Hoi Kem and Minnie Soo Wai Yam secured the bronze with a 3-1 win over Germany. In the men's team event, China and Germany will vie for the gold medal on Friday, while Japan and South Korea meet to decide who gets the bronze.

