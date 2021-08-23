Cricket-England's Wood misses Headingley test with shoulder injury

England fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out of the third test against India with a shoulder injury, the home side said on Monday. Wood took five wickets in the second test at Lord's but jarred his right shoulder as India went on to win by 151 runs to go 1-0 up in the five-test series.

"Wood sustained the injury on the fourth day of the second test at Lord's and will not be fit to play at Headingley starting on Wednesday," the team said in a statement. "He will remain with the squad in Leeds and will continue his rehab with the England medical team."

The 31-year-old will be assessed at the end of the test match. Wood's injury could force the team to blood Saqib Mahmood, who came in as cover after Stuart Broad suffered a calf muscle injury during the drawn series opener in Trent Bridge that ruled him out of rest of the series.

All-rounder Chris Woakes continues to recover from a heal injury and is not available for international cricket yet. England are expected to retain seamers James Anderson, Ollie Robinson and Sam Curran at Headingley.

