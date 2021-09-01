Left Menu

Kieron Pollard becomes second player to cross 11,000 runs in T20s

West Indies cricketer Kieron Pollard on Tuesday became only the second batter to cross the 11,000 T20 runs milestone.

01-09-2021
Kieron Pollard (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Trinidad and Tobago

West Indies cricketer Kieron Pollard on Tuesday became only the second batter to cross the 11,000 T20 runs milestone. He reached the landmark as he smashed a commanding 41 in Trinbago Knight Riders' victory in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) over the Saint Lucia Kings. With this win, Knight Riders moved up to second place in the CPL's table.

Pollard is only behind fellow West Indian Chris Gayle in the all-time list of most run-getters. Gayle has amassed 14,108 runs in the T20s. Shoaib Malik of Pakistan is on third, while Australia's David Warner is on the fourth spot in men's T20s. Notably, Pollard has also got 297 wickets in the shortest format to go with the 11,000-plus runs which makes him arguably one of the greatest T20 all-rounders ever.

Coming back to the match, Knight Riders registered a 27-run win over Kings. The Kings won the toss and opted to field first and for the first half of the TKR innings, they had full control of the game. However, a late salvo from Kieron Pollard and Tim Seifert helped the Knight Riders post a challenging total. In reply, Andre Fletcher played a fine lone hand for the Kings but the team never got going as a disciplined Trinbago bowling attack kept a firm stranglehold on proceedings throughout. (ANI)

