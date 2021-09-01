Left Menu

East Bengal signs Jackichand

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-09-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 21:24 IST
East Bengal signs Jackichand
  • India

Indian Super League side SC East Bengal on Wednesday announced the signing of midfielder Jackichand Singh on a loan deal from Mumbai City FC.

The 29-year-old helped Mumbai City to its maiden ISL title last season, playing eight matches for the Islanders since joining them in the January transfer window from Jamshedpur FC.

It will be a homecoming for Jackichand who last played for EB in the 2017 season.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be back at East Bengal. I am thankful to the management for giving me this opportunity to return to this big club. I love the fans here and I can’t wait to take the field in red and gold colours,” Jackichand said.

The Manipur-born footballer has a total of 91 ISL matches under his belt, netting 13 times.

