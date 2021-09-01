Sports News Roundup: Shapovalov eases through to U.S. Open second round; Zverev glides into second round at U.S. Open and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis - Shapovalov eases through to U.S. Open second round

Canadian Denis Shapovalov served up 14 aces to make easy work of Argentine Federico Delbonis and win 6-2 6-2 6-3 in the first round of the U.S. Open on Tuesday. The seventh seed was up a break after the fifth game in the first set and held on to the momentum, firing off 38 winners to Delbonis's 11 across the entire match and winning 90% of his first-serve points.

Tennis-Zverev glides into second round at U.S. Open

German Alexander Zverev got his bid for a maiden major off to a smooth start by beating American Sam Querrey 6-4 7-5 6-2 in the first round of the U.S. Open on Tuesday. Querrey kept the match close through the first two sets but was stymied by unforced errors as 2020 runner-up Zverev kept his game comparatively clean and fired off 25 winners.

Tennis-Osaka gets walkover into U.S. Open third round

Defending champion Naomi Osaka advanced to the U.S. Open third round after Serbian qualifier Olga Danilovic withdrew ahead of their second-round match on Wednesday due to illness, tournament organisers said. The Japanese third seed and world number 145 Danilovic, who was competing in her first U.S. Open main draw, were scheduled to be the day's second match in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Andreescu outlasts Golubic at U.S. Open

Bianca Andreescu overcame stomach pain and a stiff challenge from Viktorija Golubic to advance 7-5 4-6 7-5 into the second round of the U.S. Open on Tuesday. The 21-year-old, making her return to Arthur Ashe Stadium for the first time since she won the tournament in 2019, got all she could handle from the Swiss in the nearly three-hour affair on a hot and humid night in New York.

Golf-McIlroy wants unruly fans held to higher standard

Rory McIlroy believes unruly fan behaviour more common in other sports has made its way to golf courses on the PGA Tour and that spectators need to be held to a higher standard, the Northern Irishman said on Wednesday. McIlroy, speaking ahead of this week's Tour Championship in Atlanta and a day after the PGA Tour announced an updated fan conduct policy, said there is no room for behaviour that goes against the civility and respect that are hallmarks of the game.

MLB roundup: Dodgers claw within half-game of Giants

Corey Seager hit a go-ahead double in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat the visiting Atlanta Braves 3-2 and finish August with a 21-6 record. The victory moved the Dodgers within a half-game of the National League West-leading San Francisco Giants, the closest they have been to first place since July 6.

Tennis-U.S. Open day three

Highlights of the third day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Wednesday(times GMT): 1510 PLAY UNDERWAY

NFL-Patriots say QB Newton's release not related to vaccine status

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said on Wednesday the decision to cut quarterback Cam Newton, who missed practice time last week due to what the team called a COVID-19 protocol misunderstanding, had nothing to do with his vaccination status. Newton, who has not confirmed whether he has been vaccinated against COVID-19, was the NFL's Most Valuable Player in 2015 and began training camp as the Patriots' starting quarterback. He was outplayed by rookie Mac Jones, who has been named New England's starter for the upcoming season.

Djokovic takes first unsteady step toward calendar slam

Novak Djokovic took a first unsteady step toward completing the calendar-year Grand Slam on Tuesday as the Serb laboured into the second round of the U.S. Open with a 6-1 6-7(5) 6-2 6-1 win over dashing Danish teenager Holger Rune. On paper, the contest was a total mismatch - an 18-year-old qualifier making his Grand Slam debut against a player chasing a 21st major title.

Motor racing-Verstappen's Orange Army ready to party at Zandvoort

Formula One needs to put on a show for the fans after a farcical 'race' in Belgium and it will not take long for Dutch fans and Max Verstappen's Orange Army to get the party started at Zandvoort on Sunday. Tickets for the first Dutch Grand Prix in 36 years have been snapped up in the rush to see Red Bull's exciting young title contender race for the first time on home soil as a Formula One driver.

