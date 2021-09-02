Soccer-Dynamic Denmark beat Scots to top World Cup qualifying group

Two first-half goals in under two minutes from fullbacks Daniel Wass and Joakim Maehle gave dominant Denmark a 2-0 victory over Scotland in their World Cup qualifier on Wednesday to give them four wins out of four at the top of Group F. Wass got on the end of a beautiful raking ball to the back post from Pierre Emil Hojbjerg to head the Danes into the lead in the 14th minute and just over 90 seconds later it was Maehle's turn.

Andreas Skov Olsen caused chaos by cutting in from the right wing and finding left back Maehle, who in turn passed to Mikkel Damsgaard. The young playmaker flicked a superb pass back into the path of Maehle, who scored with a delightful touch off the outside of his right boot. The Scots improved after halftime but could not breach the Danish defence as the hosts went top of the group on 12 points, five ahead of second-placed Israel. Scotland are fourth on five points, two behind Israel and Austria.

