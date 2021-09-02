Tokyo Paralympics: Taekwondo star Aruna Tanwar enters quarter-final

India's taekwondo player Aruna Tanwar on Thursday entered the quarter-finals of the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics after beating Danijela Jovanovic of Serbia in the women K44-49kg category. Aruna won the game 29-9 against the Serbian athlete to move to the quarter-finals. She will face Peruvian athlete Leonor Espinoza Carranza in the next round later on Thursday.

Aruna started the match on a high as she won the first round 8-4 and then continued the winning momentum to seal the second essay. Riding on confidence, the Indian athlete dominated the third round and won the essay 15-2 to seal the match.

Aruna, the para taekwondo player from village Dinod of district Bhiwani in Haryana was awarded a wild card entry for the Tokyo Paralympic Games, which made her the first Indian to compete in the global multi-para sport event after a long time as confirmed by the national federation. Naresh Kumar father of Aruna who worked as a driver with a chemical factory to feed his three children was delighted to know of a selection of his daughter in June this year as being the first Paralympic player from India to compete in Tokyo. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)