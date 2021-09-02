India all out for 191 on day one

Left Menu

PTI | London | Updated: 02-09-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 21:39 IST
India were all out for 191 on day one of the fourth Test against England here on Thursday. Virat Kohli made 50 off 96 balls while Shardul Thakur saved India the blushes with a sensational 57 off 36 balls and took the total towards 200 in the final session. England produced another top class bowling effort after winning the toss with Chris Woakes taking four wickets and Ollie Robinson taking three. Robinson dismissed Virat Kohli for the third time in the series with the India skipper departing after a well made fifty. India reached 122 for six at tea. India struggled against the moving ball in the morning session, struggling to 54 for three at lunch.

Joe Root put India in to bat amid overcast conditions. Coming back from injury, Woakes made instant impact by having Rohit Sharma (11) caught behind in his first over.

Robinson then trapped K L Rahul (17) with a ball that nipped backed in. Cheteshwar Pujara followed an outswinger from James Anderson only to edge it to the wicketkeeper to leave India reeling at 39 for three.

Jadeja came ahead of Rahane and Pant.

Brief scores: India 191 all out in 61.3 overs (Virat Kohli 50, Shardul Thakur 57; James Anderson 1/41, Ollie Robinson 3/38, Chris Woakes 4/55, Craig Overton 1/49).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

