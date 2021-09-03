Soccer-Late goals give Ecuador 2-0 win over Paraguay

Ecuador scored two late goals to beat Paraguay 2-0 on Thursday, a result that keeps them firmly in the running for an automatic qualifying spot for Qatar 2022. The Andean side bounced back from a poor Copa America, where they did not win any of their five games, with two late goals against an unambitious Paraguayan side.

Felix Torres headed home at the back post with two minutes remaining then Michael Estrada scored a nice solo goal in injury time to seal the victory for the home side. The win lifts them into second place in the 10-team South American qualifying group, ahead of Argentina on goal difference, although the Argentines take on Venezuela later on Thursday.

Brazil, who play Chile later on Thursday, lead the group with six wins from six games. The top four sides in the 10-team group qualify automatically for Qatar 2022 and the fifth-place side goes into an interregional playoff.

Earlier in the day, Bolivia drew 1-1 at home with Colombia. Another three games are scheduled for later on Thursday.

