Tokyo Paralympics: Shuttlers Tarun Dhillon, Manoj Sarkar sail into semis

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 03-09-2021 09:35 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 09:35 IST
Tarun Dhillon (Image: SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Indian shuttlers Tarun Dhillon and Manoj Sarkar on Friday advanced into the semi-finals of the Tokyo Paralympics. Dhillon (SL4 Group match) beat Shin Kyung Hwan of Korea 21-18, 15-21, 21-17 while Manoj (SL3 Group match) defeated Ukraine's Oleksandr Chyrkov in straight sets to reach the semi-finals.

Earlier in the day, Noida District Magistrate and para-badminton player Suhas L Yathiraj defeated Susanto Hary of Indonesia in his men's singles SL4 - Group A second match. Suhas, who has become the first civil servant from the country to represent India in the Tokyo Paralympics, completed the win 21-6, 21-12 in just 19 minutes.

On Thursday, shuttler Pramod Bhagat stormed into the semi-finals of the men's singles SL3 after defeating Chyrkov Oleksandr of Ukraine. Bhagat set the tone early in the game and defeated Oleksandr in two straight sets to seal the match in 26 minutes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

