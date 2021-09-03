Rugby-Kerevi, Rodda recalled to Wallabies for All Blacks test

Centre Samu Kerevi and lock Izack Rodda are in line to play their first tests for Australia since the 2019 World Cup after being picked in Dave Rennie's side for the Rugby Championship test against New Zealand in Perth on Sunday.

Japan-based Kerevi replaces Matt Toomua at inside centre, while Rodda is on the bench for the match at Perth Stadium, where Australia will hope to rebound from back-to-back thrashings by the All Blacks at Eden Park. Kerevi will form a new midfield partnership with Len Ikitau, who has been promoted from the bench to replace Hunter Paisami.

Rennie has otherwise largely kept faith with the team that were hammered 57-22 in the second match at Eden Park last month. He has replaced both hookers from that match, though, with Folau Fainga'a starting in place of Brandon Paenga-Amosa and Lachlan Lonergan replacing Jordan Uelese on the bench.

Experienced utility back Toomua has dropped out of the matchday squad altogether, with Rennie giving another chance to Jordan Petaia from the bench. Loose forward Pete Samu was also given a spot in the reserves.

Matchday squad: 15-Tom Banks, 14-Andrew Kellaway, 13-Len Ikitau, 12-Samu Kerevi, 11-Marika Koroibete, 10-Noah Lolesio, 9-Tate McDermott, 8-Rob Valetini, 7-Michael Hooper, 6-Lachie Swinton, 5-Matt Philip, 4-Darcy Swain, 3-Allan Alaalatoa, 2-Folau Fainga'a, 1-James Slipper.

Replacements: 16-Lachlan Lonergan, 17-Angus Bell, 18-Taniela Tupou, 19-Izack Rodda, 20-Pete Samu, 21-Nic White, 22-Reece Hodge, 23-Jordan Petaia

