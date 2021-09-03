Left Menu

Medal result of Praveen's hard work, unparalleled dedication: PM

Lauding Praveen Kumar, who won a silver medal in the Tokyo Paralympics on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it was a result of his hard work and unparalleled dedication.Kumar clinched the silver medal in the mens high jump T64 event of the Paralympics, taking the countrys medal haul to 11 in the ongoing Games.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2021 10:52 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 10:52 IST
Kumar clinched the silver medal in the men's high jump T64 event of the Paralympics, taking the country's medal haul to 11 in the ongoing Games. Competing in his debut Paralympics, Kumar (18) set a new Asian record with a 2.07-metre jump to finish behind Great Britain's Jonathan Broom-Edwards, who notched up his season's best of 2.10 metre for the gold.

''Proud of Praveen Kumar for winning the Silver medal at the #Paralympics. This medal is the result of his hard work and unparalleled dedication. Congratulations to him. Best wishes for his future endeavours,'' Modi said in a tweet.

Later, he spoke to Kumar and congratulated him on his achievement. The prime minister lauded his hard work as well as the support he received from his coach and parents, official sources said.

Kumar thanked Modi for conveying good wishes, they added.

