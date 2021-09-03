Left Menu

Tokyo Paralympics: Archer Harvinder loses semis clash, to fight for bronze

Ace Indian archer Harvinder Singh lost the semi-final match of men's individual recurve at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Friday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 03-09-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 17:33 IST
Tokyo Paralympics: Archer Harvinder loses semis clash, to fight for bronze
Harvinder Singh (Twitter/ Deepa Malik). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Ace Indian archer Harvinder Singh lost the semi-final match of men's individual recurve at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Friday. United States of America's (USA) Kevin Mather defeated the Indian by 6-4 in the semi-final at the Yumenoshima Final Field.

Amid the light downpour, it was Mather who started the semi-final clash on a great note as the US archer aimed brilliant 8, 10, 10 to clinch the first set. Kevin tried to continue with that momentum but Harvinder forced the US archer to share the spoils in the second and third set.

The fourth set was nerve-wracking as Harvinder went first as he aimed 8, 9, 8 in three arrows. The US archer who aimed 9, 9 in the first two shots had an opportunity to win the match by shooting an 8 but Mather crumbled under pressure and he shot a very poor six to put the match level. In the decider, Kevin aimed a brilliant 10, 7, 9 and Indian shot 7, 9, 8, as a result, it was the American who cruised into the final of the event. Later in the day, Harvinder will play a bronze medal match.

Earlier in the quarter-final, Harvinder defeated Germany's Maik Szarszewski by 6-2 to reach to the semi final. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021