Soccer-Arsenal Women sign U.S. international Heath

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 17:49 IST
Arsenal have signed two-times World Cup winner Tobin Heath after her contract ended with Manchester United, the Women's Super League (WSL) club said on Friday. The 33-year-old United States international joined United last year and scored four goals in 11 appearances before suffering a season-ending injury in January, but recovered in time to help her country win bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

An experienced forward, Heath has earned 177 caps for the U.S., scoring 35 goals in a glittering international career that also includes two Olympic gold medals. "Tobin's record speaks for itself," Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall said. "She's an incredibly talented player who will bring so much experience to our squad.

"This is an exciting time for the club, and I'm delighted we could secure Tobin's signing as we prepare to kick off the new season." Arsenal host Chelsea in their opening match of the WSL season on Sunday.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

