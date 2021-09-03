Left Menu

Jahanvi stays calm in closing stages to win 7th leg of Hero WPGT

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 03-09-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 20:23 IST
Jahanvi stays calm in closing stages to win 7th leg of Hero WPGT

Jahanvi Bakshi showed a lot of maturity in the closing stages of the final round to stay calm and win the seventh leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour here on Friday.

It was the 18-year-old's second career title on the Tour. She has won twice and finished second once in her last three starts.

Jahanvi seemed to be carrying on from where she let off in the first half of the season. The elder of the two teenaged golf-playing sisters, Jahanvi had won the fifth leg and finished second in the sixth leg when the first half of the season ended in March before the pandemic.

Her sister, Hitaashee, was Tied-ninth.

After 73-70 in the first two rounds, Jahanvi shot 2-over 74 in the third for a total of 1-over 217, while amateur Avani Prashanth (73) with a bogey on 18th was forced to settle for second at 2-over 218.

Yet another amateur, Sneha Singh (76) crumbled at the finish with two bogeys and a double bogey to fall to third at 3-over 219.

It was a tight battle for the honours with all three in the running with four holes to go on the back nine.

Jahanvi overcame a double bogey on Par-4 14th, and played out of the last four holes with steady pars and stayed ahead.

In contrast, Avani, who was tied with Jahanvi even after 17 holes, faltered with a bogey on Par-5 18th. Playing in the same group, Sneha had a disastrous finish at the challenging DLF layout. She dropped four shots in four holes including a double bogey.

Seher Atwal, one of the two players to register an under-par score in the first round, dropped down with 77-82 in the final two rounds to finish a distant fourth at 14-over 230.

Siddhi Kapoor (74) was fifth, while Gaurika Bishnoi (76), who plans to travel to Europe soon, was sixth. Oviya Reddi (77) and Trimann Saluja (83) were tied for seventh. Amateur Zara Anand (77), Afshan Fatima (79) and Hitaashee Bakshi (83) were tied ninth.

The eighth leg of the Hero WPG Tour will start at the Golden Green Golf Club in Gurugram from September 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021