Tokyo Paralympics: Shuttler Krishna Nagar storms into SH6 final after defeating Krysten Coombs

Indian shuttler Krishna Nagar stormed into the finals after defeating Great Britain's Krysten Coombs by 2-0 in the men's singles SH6 - semi-final match here at Yoyogi National Stadium on Saturday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 04-09-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 11:03 IST
Krishna Nagar (Photo: Twitter/Krishna Nagar). Image Credit: ANI
Indian shuttler Krishna Nagar stormed into the finals after defeating Great Britain's Krysten Coombs by 2-0 in the men's singles SH6 - semi-final match here at Yoyogi National Stadium on Saturday. Battling it out at Court 1, the second-seed Indian overwhelmed Krysten Coombs in straight sets by 21-10 and 21-11 in just 26 minutes. Nagar will now play the gold-medal match against Hong Kong, China's Man Kai Chu while Krysten Coombs will play Vitor Goncalves Tavares of Brazil in the bronze medal match.

Krishna wasted no time whatsoever in the semi as he dominated the proceedings from the word go. With his agility and quick feet, the Indian was able to gather a massive 11-6 lead at the mid-game interval. He continued dictating the tempo of the match as he clinched the first set by 21-10 in just 11 minutes. The second set was no different as the Indian again completely outplayed the Briton by controlling the pace of the match with his long rallies. Nagar seemed just too good for Coombs, as the 22-year-old lead 11-3 at the interval. The Indian covered the court better between the two players as he continued to control the rhythm of the match to storm into the gold medal match. He won the second set by 21-11.

Suhas Yathiraj and Pramod Bhagat are other Indian shuttlers who will also play in the final in their respective categories. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

