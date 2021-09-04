Left Menu

Eng vs Ind, 4th Test: Rahul falls but Rohit, Pujara help visitors take lead (Lunch, Day 3)

KL Rahul might have lost his wicket to James Anderson, but Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara ensured India did not fall behind in the opening session of the third day of the ongoing fourth Test against England here at the Kennington Oval on Saturday.

Eng vs Ind, 4th Test: Rahul falls but Rohit, Pujara help visitors take lead (Lunch, Day 3)
India opening batsman Rohit Sharma (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
KL Rahul might have lost his wicket to James Anderson, but Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara ensured India did not fall behind in the opening session of the third day of the ongoing fourth Test against England here at the Kennington Oval on Saturday. At lunch, India's score read 108/1 -- a lead of 9 runs with nine wickets in the bag in the second essay. For the visitors, Rohit (47*) and Pujara (14*) are at the crease.

Resuming at 43/0, Rahul and Rohit were looking rock solid and the duo saw out the first hour with both of them looking set for a big one. However, against the run of play, Rahul (46) lost his wicket to Anderson in the 34th over and the 83-run opening stand came to an end. Anderson thought that Rahul was caught behind, but the on-field umpire did not think so. England opted for a review and the replays clearly indicated that there was a huge spike and (46) Rahul had to depart.

Pujara then joined Rohit in the middle and both batters saw out probing spells of English bowlers and India entered the lunch interval with nine wickets in hand. On Friday, India had bowled out England for 290 and as a result, conceded a lead of 99 runs. For England, Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes registered half-centuries.

Brief Scores: India 191 and 108/1 (Rohit Sharma 47*, KL Rahul 46, James Anderson 1-28); England 290. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

