Bhagat's gold win at Tokyo paralympics will inspire millions: J-K LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday congratulated badminton player Pramod Bhagat on winning a gold medal at Tokyo Paralympics, saying his feat will inspire millions of youth.

''What an incredible achievement! Pramod Bhagat, You've made the entire nation proud by winning the Gold medal. Heartiest congratulations for this massive win in Badminton at Tokyo Paralympics. Your feat will inspire millions of our youth,'' the LG said on Twitter.

Reigning world champion Pramod Bhagat on Saturday claimed a historic badminton gold medal in men's singles SL3 class after notching up a thrilling straight-game win over Great Britain's Daniel Bethell in the summit clash at the Tokyo Paralympics.

With badminton making its debut at the Paralympics this year, Bhagat, the current world No. 1, thus became the first Indian to win a gold medal in the sport.

